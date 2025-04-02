TikTok’s Final Countdown, Again: U.S. Shutdown Just Days Away

TikTok, the app that has taken the world by storm, might be heading for its biggest challenge yet. With a deadline fast approaching, the app’s future in the United States is hanging by a thread. The question on everyone’s mind: will TikTok be banned, or will it find a new American owner in the nick of time?

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been given a deadline to sell the app’s U.S. operations by April 5. If they don’t make a deal, TikTok could face a ban. This deadline was extended by President Donald Trump back in January, and now the clock is ticking. For the 170 million Americans who use TikTok to stay updated on news, entertainment, and even make a living, the next few days will be crucial.

What’s Next for TikTok?

Although there are still many unanswered questions about the future of TikTok, there’s some good news for loyal users. Several companies have shown interest in buying the app.

In a surprise move, Amazon has made a last-minute bid to buy all of TikTok, according to The New York Times. This comes as the deadline to separate TikTok from its Chinese owner draws closer. “Amazon’s bid highlights the 11th-hour maneuvering in Washington over TikTok’s ownership,” the outlet reported. The outlet also mentions that national security concerns about TikTok’s ties to China have been a big issue for U.S. lawmakers, and a law was passed last year to force a sale of the app.

A History of Interest

Amazon isn’t the first company to show interest in TikTok. Back in 2020, when TikTok first faced pressure to sell its U.S. operations, Microsoft and Walmart also tried to buy the app. See list of those who put in a bid or shown interest here.

The National Security Concerns

The concerns about TikTok’s ownership are rooted in national security. Lawmakers worry that TikTok’s Chinese parent company could be forced to give the Chinese government access to U.S. user data or even manipulate the app’s content to influence American users. Last year, former President Joe Biden passed a law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban.

What Happened Before?