Vegas Knight Hawks Announce TV Schedule, Ben Wilson Back as Broadcaster for 2025 Season

Jennifer Eggleston
The Vegas Knight Hawks have officially announced their 2025 television broadcast schedule, giving fans a first look at the key matchups set for their fourth season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The season kicks off with an away game against San Diego on Mar. 31, setting the tone for a highly anticipated year of indoor football action.

The excitement continues as the Knight Hawks return home to The Dollar Loan Center on Apr. 11 for their first home game of the season—also against San Diego—with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Additional home matchups to be broadcast include games against San Antonio, Arizona, Iowa, and Tucson.

Five regular-season home games will be televised on the newly launched Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), a dedicated local sports channel created by FOX5 KVVU. SSSEN is available to viewers in Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125, and YouTubeTV, making it easier than ever for fans to catch the Knight Hawks in action.<.p>

Returning to the broadcast team, Ben Wilson will once again serve as the voice of the Knight Hawks, continuing his role for the fourth consecutive season. On the field with him is FOX5's Mariah Janos, serving as the team's sideline reporter to have in-game updates and player details.

Individual game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now for fans to claim their secure admission to some of the IFL's most exciting matchups. With a healthy schedule of opponents and new television partners, the upcoming season should bring exciting football and home-town pride to Southern Nevada viewers.

