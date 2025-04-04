Halle Berry Shuts Down ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Rumors with Blunt Response
Fans hoping to see Halle Berry’s Storm sweep back onto the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday might want to brace themselves—because she just delivered a forecast of disappointment. During an…
Fans hoping to see Halle Berry’s Storm sweep back onto the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday might want to brace themselves—because she just delivered a forecast of disappointment.
During an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, Berry made it clear that she won’t be joining the growing list of returning X-Men stars in the upcoming Marvel movie. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer have all been confirmed for the film, sparking excitement. So, naturally, the next big question was: What about Berry?
“Fans want to see your name on the chair for the next announcement of Avengers: Doomsday,” a Black Girl Nerds reporter told Berry, referencing the livestream reveal where each actor’s name appeared on the back of a director’s chair. “We didn’t see Storm. We want to see your name.”
Berry’s response? Short, sharp, and straight to the point. “Keep waiting,” she said. “It’s not going to be there. It’s not going to be there.”
Berry famously played Storm in four X-Men films: X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). And while Marvel has teased that more Doomsday casting announcements are on the way, it sounds like Berry won’t be among them.
This isn’t the first time she’s been left out of the mutant reunion. Last year, she told ComicBook.com that despite expressing interest, she was never asked by Ryan Reynolds to reprise Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine.
So, for now, it looks like Marvel’s lightning-powered legend won’t be making a comeback. But hey, in the world of superhero movies, never say never.