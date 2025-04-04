Six ‘Mormon Wives’ Stars Set to Take Over Las Vegas with Live Show After Season 2 Kicks Off

The cast from Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are taking their talents to Las Vegas for a special live event: MomTok: The UnholyTea, to be held June 7 at The Venetian Resort. The show, premiering at 10 p.m., will include six of the series' main reality stars — Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley — giving audience members an opportunity to learn even more about season two, which is forthcoming. The event comes just weeks after the season 2 premiere on May 15 and will include pop culture commentary, interactive games, candid conversations, and on-stage surprises.

Social media posts from the cast reflect their enthusiasm, with Mikayla joking about teaming up with the Chippendales for the night. "We're beyond excited to bring MomTok directly to our fans at The Venetian Resort," the MomTok women said in a press release. "This show is our chance to connect, let loose, and give audiences an unforgettable girls' night out in Vegas — a city that's become such an iconic part of our story!"

Season 2 is expected to address lingering questions from the first season, including Whitney's evolving role in the MomTok community and the future of Jen and Zac's marriage. The live show will give attendees an exclusive peek into what's ahead for the group, along with behind-the-scenes insights and the chance to interact with their favorite cast members in person.