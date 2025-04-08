Co-stars Zöe Kravitz and Austin Butler Spark Dating Rumors

Finding love in the workplace is perfectly common, and as long as there are no policies against it, dating a colleague is perfectly normal. Take, for example, co-stars Zöe Kravitz and Austin Butler, who are now sparking dating rumors. The two were recently spotted spending time together off set, leaving fans wondering: what’s really going on between them? Could this be the start of a new celebrity couple, or is it all just rumors?

Zöe Kravitz and Austin Butler: From Reel to Real

Kravitz and Butler are co-stars in the upcoming crime thriller film, Caught Stealing, by director Darren Aronofsky. The movie is based on the book of the same title by Charlie Huston. It follows the story of a former baseball player who finds himself immersed in criminal life in New York during the 1990s. Aside from the two of them, the movie also includes cast members Regina King, Vincent D'Onofrio, Matt Smith, and Bad Bunny.

A source told The US Sun that the pair “have been spending time together over the past few weeks. They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet.”

Kravitz, who ended her engagement with Magic Mike's Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years of dating, and Butler, who also recently split from longtime girlfriend Kaia Gerber, are keeping things low-key. "They’re both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things unfold," the source added.

Tatum is reportedly seeing 25 years old model Inka Williams, while Gerber is dating actor Lewis Pullman after splitting from Butler. Gerber and Butler dated for three years before separating in October last year. An insider told Elle, “Kaia and Lewis have actually been together for a while now. They started dating in early December [2024]. They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin’s split came out. Kaia and Austin have been broken up since October.”