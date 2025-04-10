Hyatt Launches Casino Hotel Deal with 777 Bonus Points Each Night

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is launching a new promotion aimed at boosting engagement with its World of Hyatt loyalty program, particularly regarding casino hotel stays. Introduced in early April and running at qualifying casino properties through early June 2025, the promotion allows members to receive 777 bonus points per night for up to 10 nights. This move follows Hyatt's recent termination of its long-standing partnership with MGM Resorts, prompting the company to forge new alliances that appeal to leisure and gaming travelers.

"Las Vegas is a perennial favorite for World of Hyatt members, and our group business customers are requesting rooms at a higher volume than pre-pandemic due to the world-class entertainment and unique experiences offered by this dynamic destination," said Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt's chief commercial officer.

The main hotels in Las Vegas participating in the promotion are The Venetian, Palazzo and the Rio — all of which have expanded Hyatt's portfolio in the city. In particular, the Venetian has become an important partner for the brand this past year after its recent $1.5 billion renovation. Other eligible domestic destinations include the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and numerous Pennsylvania- and New York-state casino locations.

Internationally, Hyatt has extended the offer to properties such as Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas, Hyatt Regency Aruba, and casino hotels in Macau, South Korea, the Philippines, and Greece — reflecting Hyatt's strategy to maintain a global appeal for its loyalty program even in the absence of the MGM partnership.

Although 777 bonus points per night aren't earth-shattering, they can be stacked onto free night redemptions that start at just 3,500 points at entry-level hotels. More desirable destinations, such as The Venetian, come at a higher point cost, but the promotion gives a nice uplift to members who are booking multiple-night stays.