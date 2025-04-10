Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza Gets LEED Rating, Ready for $500M Tourist Spot Opening
The Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza raises the bar on sustainability and finds ways to better the community and just received its LEED Silver certification; an incredible feat for a new build. “LEED certification is very exciting. Come on, it gives new construction, achievement, achievement for us, especially in terms of getting silver, that's specifically for new construction,” said Jeremy Walters, Grand Prix Community Engagement Director.
Walters called the Plaza not just the race week venue, but rather a year-round destination focused on innovation and sustainability. Formula-1 half-billion-dollar investment will reward with something broader: a vision that includes immersive attractions like kart racing; a 4-D exhibition; interactive car design experiences and themed dining — all in a bid to deliver a memorable experience to locals and tourists.
The Grand Prix's commitment to sustainability goes far beyond construction. In partnership with MGM, the Plaza has installed atmospheric water generators that turn ambient moisture into drinking water, enabling the facility to operate with net-zero water use. Fuel and Fork, washable flatware, and reusable containers reduce single-use waste at the on-site dining venue.
These efforts build on last year's impressive results when donation and recycling initiatives recovered over 170,000 pounds of food. Walters stressed that impactful, ongoing community programs — such as food waste recycling — remain a top priority.
The Plaza's sustainability practices will continue beyond the race weekend, with long-term green initiatives planned throughout the year. This weekend, a special preview event will give guests a first look at what's to come ahead of the official public opening on May 2.
As excitement grows for the next Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Plaza models how entertainment, environmental stewardship, and community engagement can thrive together.