Lorde’s Mysterious TikTok Sparks Fan Speculation About New Music
It’s been almost four years since Lorde dropped Solar Power, and now she’s back, kind of. With just a few seconds of new music and one mysterious TikTok, she’s sent fans into full-on detective mode.
In her very first TikTok post, Lorde strolls through Washington Square Park in New York City, headphones on, casually mouthing along to this line: “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that? / What was that?”
The lyrics float over a moody synth beat with a slow, pulsing vibe that’s giving major Melodrama energy.
Even though the clip is super short, it's got people talking. A lot. Fans are already trying to decode every word and sound, wondering if this is a sneak peek from her long-awaited fourth album.
Some fans didn’t hold back their excitement in the comments: “RECESSION IS OVER LORDE IS BACK ?!?” and
“LORDE SUMMER IS UPON US.”
One person got real emotional about the timing, saying: “lorde albums have only ever dropped at extremely pivotal moments of my life. i don’t know whether to be excited or terrified.”
And she’s not making it any easier to figure things out. Lorde has wiped her website and most of her social media accounts clean. The only things left? That one TikTok and a new Instagram profile pic—a random photo of her water bottle. Yep, fans are already analyzing that too. Is it a hint? A trick? Just a thirsty moment? Nobody knows, but it’s definitely causing a stir.
Lorde’s been pretty consistent with her album drops—Pure Heroine in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, Solar Power in 2021. If she sticks to the pattern, 2025 could be very interesting.