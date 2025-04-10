ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lorde’s Mysterious TikTok Sparks Fan Speculation About New Music

It’s been almost four years since Lorde dropped Solar Power, and now she’s back, kind of. With just a few seconds of new music and one mysterious TikTok, she’s sent…

Kayla Morgan
Recording artist Lorde performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

It’s been almost four years since Lorde dropped Solar Power, and now she’s back, kind of. With just a few seconds of new music and one mysterious TikTok, she’s sent fans into full-on detective mode.

In her very first TikTok post, Lorde strolls through Washington Square Park in New York City, headphones on, casually mouthing along to this line: “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that? / What was that?”

The lyrics float over a moody synth beat with a slow, pulsing vibe that’s giving major Melodrama energy.

Even though the clip is super short, it's got people talking. A lot. Fans are already trying to decode every word and sound, wondering if this is a sneak peek from her long-awaited fourth album.

Some fans didn’t hold back their excitement in the comments: “RECESSION IS OVER LORDE IS BACK ?!?” and
“LORDE SUMMER IS UPON US.”

One person got real emotional about the timing, saying: “lorde albums have only ever dropped at extremely pivotal moments of my life. i don’t know whether to be excited or terrified.”

And she’s not making it any easier to figure things out. Lorde has wiped her website and most of her social media accounts clean. The only things left? That one TikTok and a new Instagram profile pic—a random photo of her water bottle. Yep, fans are already analyzing that too. Is it a hint? A trick? Just a thirsty moment? Nobody knows, but it’s definitely causing a stir.

Lorde’s been pretty consistent with her album drops—Pure Heroine in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, Solar Power in 2021. If she sticks to the pattern, 2025 could be very interesting.

Lorde
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jennifer Lopez to Host and Perform at 2025 American Music Awards
MusicJennifer Lopez to Host and Perform at 2025 American Music AwardsKayla Morgan
This Day in Top 40 History: April 10
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 10Kristina Hall
Elton John and Madonna Finally Kiss and Make Up
MusicElton John and Madonna Finally Kiss and Make UpErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect