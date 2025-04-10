ContestsEvents
Ten Free and Budget-Friendly Festivals Coming to Las Vegas Valley This Month

Jennifer Eggleston
Southern Nevada is bursting with cultural celebrations and family-friendly events throughout April, offering something for everyone across the Las Vegas Valley. From rodeos to bluegrass, chalk art to powwows, the month is packed with entertainment that showcases the region's vibrant diversity.

Among the highlights is the return of the Celtic Festival & Highland Games on Apr. 12 and 13 at Craig Ranch Regional Park. "We are so excited to bring this amazing event back to Craig Ranch Park; the larger space has allowed us to increase the event area and allow even more visitors to enjoy it. If you haven't been to the Festival before, this is a great opportunity to discover this unique event and celebrate what Southern Nevada can do with our Celtic culture," Las Vegas Celtic Society President Christena Georges-Burns said. The event will feature traditional food, athletic competitions, and a children's area.

Also, on Apr. 12, the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park will feature Grammy-winning artist Dan Tyminski and family activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. That same day, the UNLV Block Party will offer free community activities, food, and entertainment as part of Scarlet and Gray Days.

UNLV will also host Powwow for the Planet on Apr. 12 and 13 at Cox Pavilion. This event will celebrate Native American culture with drumming, dancing, food, and art while promoting cultural preservation and environmental awareness.

Currently underway, the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale runs through Apr. 13 and features a rodeo, carnival rides, country music, and livestock shows.

Later in the month, festivalgoers can enjoy Pirate Fest LV on Apr. 26–27 at Craig Ranch, the Arts District Chalk It Down! Festival on Apr. 19, and the Family Spring Fling at Floyd Lamb Park, also on Apr. 19. An event on Apr. 26 will feature the Henderson Reads Book Festival and the Caribbean Heritage Festival.

From culture to cuisine, April's festivals are a reminder that Las Vegas is about much more than the Strip — it's a celebration of community.

