LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lady Gaga is set to make a triumphant return to Coachella, headlining the opening night of the iconic music festival today and again on Apr. 18. The announcement comes as the global pop icon prepares to release a deeply personal album and kick off her highly anticipated tour in Las Vegas on July 16.

"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," Gaga wrote on Instagram following the Coachella reveal. "I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control, but I wanted to come through for music fans."

The album that pairs with the tour explores subjects of grief, joy, love, and personal growth. Standout tracks include Zombieboy, a tribute to the late Rick Genest, and Vanish Into You, which speculation suggests references Gaga's relationship with the late Tony Bennett. Tracks such as How Bad Do U Want Me? and Don't Call Tonight invite emotional vulnerability; Handlebars showcases dynamic vocal interplay and love's risks. The album has been acclaimed for its energy and honesty, though certain slower tracks have come across as less cohesive.

"I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am," Gaga added on Instagram. "I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."

Tickets for Gaga's tour are available now on platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub, and demand is expected to surge following the surprise announcement that Ed Sheeran will join as a last-minute addition.

Coachella has also persisted as a worldwide epicenter for musical risk-taking and community, making it the ideal venue for Gaga's long-anticipated comeback. When she adds to that with new work — which brings nostalgia and forward-thinking themes, including a wink toward “recession pop,” in keeping with the cultural climate today — Other highlights of Noteable's album include verses from Che Noir and Superior on the song Seeds in Babylon, which offered some lyrical inspiration and motivation for the track.