The Coachella Music Festival dominates the headlines on April 11. This music festival is held in the deserts of Southern California and has seen several great performances over the years. However, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Coachella to Nicki Minaj, April 11 has hosted some impressive milestones in Top 40 music. Here are some of the top moments from this day:

2015: The Coachella Music Festival's second weekend of performances happened on April 11 with stars such as Jack White, the Weeknd, and Hozier. This music festival has greatly evolved from rock-oriented to pop since its inception in 1999, when it was held in October.

2018: Pop diva Nicki Minaj announced the release of two singles on April 11, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li," as part of her much-anticipated upcoming album Queen.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Top 40 charts saw some major hits on this day, including:

2020: Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," which reached No.1 on April 11 with 18 weeks on the charts. In addition, "Hot Girl Bummer" by Blackbear was No. 2 also with 18 weeks on the charts.

2020: Three songs that rose up the Top 40 charts on April 11 include "Adore You" by Harry Styles at No. 3, " Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd hitting No. 4, and "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish at No. 5.

2024: Pop singer The Kid Laroi performed at the AFAS Live concert hall in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as part of his First Time Tour, which took him across Europe and the UK.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 11 witnessed several industry changes and challenges, from trouble for Madonna to a new baby for a super couple, along with the cancellation of the Coachella Music Festival:

2013: Madonna had a bit of trouble, as Malawi labeled her a bully when she visited this African country. Officials claimed Madonna demanded VIP treatment and exaggerated her contribution to the country despite having adopted two children born in Malawi.

2015: On April 11, pop singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel welcomed a son, who they named Silas Randall Timberlake. His brother, Phineas, was born in July 2020.

2021: The massive Coachella music festival was canceled, including an April 11 date, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This iconic music festival had also been canceled in 2020; however, it returns in 2025 with a start date of April 11 and headline performances from Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.