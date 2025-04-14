Ed Sheeran: ‘I Bought An Old Pub Off eBay!’

Ed Sheeran: singer-songwriter extraordinaire, a Game of Thrones cameo-er, and now… a pub owner?

In an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer revealed that he recently had a pub built in his backyard to remind him of home—and of the pub he frequently visited with friends as a teenager.

Blowing off Steam, the Ed Sheeran Way

As reported by People, Sheeran, now a father to two adorable daughters -- Lyra (aged four) and Jupiter (aged two), whom he shares with his wife, Cherry Seaborn -- admitted, “You can never really let loose the way that you used to be able to, as in my teenage years, you know, you go to a pub to blow off steam.”

He added, “I think it sort of turned into, everyone always knew that I went to this place, and there was a dilapidated barn on my land. I was like, we could just turn it into a pub.”

Sheeran shared that he bought a pub counter “off eBay.” He explained, that with the pub connected by tunnels, he also has a “listening room, and there's a cinema.” He joked, “That's kind of my, less of a man cave and more of a man catacombs.”

"Lancaster Lock"

The Grammy Award-winning singer also revealed the sweet reason for the pub’s name, Lancaster Lock: “It's basically my mum's maiden name and my wife's mum's maiden name.”

Sheeran wanted to build “a village” on his Suffolk property, with understandable reasons: “I know it sounds weird to sort of build an infrastructure on your property where you don’t have to leave it… There’s certain moments you just want to spend with your family and not have someone filming you while you’re doing it, especially whether it's something like that, like Christmas.”

However, it seems Cherry, his childhood friend and former classmate, whom he married in 2019, drew the line on him wanting to have a bowling alley built in their backyard, per the Daily Mail. The singer credited his wife for keeping him grounded, especially when “something’s a little bit too Hollywood.”