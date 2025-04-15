Las Vegas Science Festival Returns with 40 Free STEM Events, $1,000 School Prize

The Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival celebrates its 14th year from the end of April to the beginning of May in 2025 with a week of free, family-friendly events aimed at engaging kids and inspiring them to look at the world through a STEM education lens. Hosted by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in partnership with the Clark County School District, the festival offers more than 40 events designed to inspire curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Since 2011, we've been bringing science out of the textbooks and into the real world, inspiring the next generation of innovators in our community,” said Alexandra Liebman, director of the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival. “The festival is a great opportunity for businesses to get involved and offer resources, activities, and opportunities for our youth to learn more about their organization, their careers, and the science and/or technology they utilize in their operations every day.”



Last year's festival drew more than 20,000 attendees, reaffirming its role as Nevada's largest educational event. The 2025 lineup encourages participation from families and students alike, culminating in a Giant Science and Technology Expo on May 3 at the World Market Center. To incentivize student engagement, the Clark County School District school with the highest attendance at the expo will receive a $1,000 award.



All events are free and open to the public with advanced registration due to limited space. Certain programs have already filled up, and others are open until full on a first-come, first-served basis. Today, the festival remains an essential pathway for exposing STEM Careers, like robotics, with industry leaders while engaging a community through hands-on learning.