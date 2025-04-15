The Most Talked-About Moments from Blue Origin’s Launch

What do you get when you mix pop stars, TV hosts, scientists, and a rocket ship? A space mission that’s anything but ordinary.

On April 14, six high-profile women strapped into Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and launched into space. This wasn’t just a ride for fun—it was a moment meant to highlight the growing presence of women in space exploration. Onboard were pop icon Katy Perry; CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King; Lauren Sánchez, former journalist and fiancée of Jeff Bezos; former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen; and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

As Variety reported, the rocket flew autonomously—no pilot, just six bold women on board. And while the trip was brief, it packed a punch. Perry reportedly sang during the flight, though the live feed didn’t catch it. Later, King revealed the song: “What a Wonderful World.”

Jeff Bezos, the man behind both Amazon and Blue Origin, was on the ground to greet the crew after their successful return. Since the landing, moments from the flight have been making waves, from teary eyes to surprise tumbles.

Here are the biggest highlights people are still talking about:

Oprah's Happy Tears for Gayle

Watching a close friend go to space isn’t exactly an everyday experience—and for Oprah Winfrey, it was an emotional one. She was brought to tears as she watched Gayle King take off into orbit.

According to the New York Post, Oprah said she was “scared” for Gayle but deeply proud.

Katy Perry Kisses the Ground

After the capsule landed, Katy Perry didn’t just wave to the cameras—she dropped down and kissed the dirt. The pop star, clearly overwhelmed, called the journey “incredible” as she fought back tears, as Fox News reported.

“I Feel Super Connected to Love”

Perry’s poetic side came out post-flight—and not everyone knew what to make of it. When asked how she felt after returning to Earth, she shared a surprisingly tender thought:

“I feel super connected to love,” Perry said in a Blue Origin webcast interview just after exiting the capsule.

As reported by Space.com, some viewers scratched their heads, but others saw it as a sign that space travel changes your perspective in unexpected ways.

Bezos Trips in the Dirt

You’d think the billionaire behind the space mission would have a flawless welcome planned, but even Jeff Bezos has off days.

As he rushed to open the capsule door and greet the returning crew, Bezos tripped and faceplanted in the Texas dust.

According to E! Online, the fall was caught on the Blue Origin livestream, and the clip quickly made the rounds online. He popped right back up and played it cool, but the moment was hard to miss.

Not Everyone Was Applauding

While many praised the mission, some celebrities weren’t so impressed. Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, and Emily Ratajkowski publicly criticized the launch, questioning whether space tourism—especially with celebrities—was the right move.

Us Weekly reported that the critiques focused on issues like wealth, environmental impact, and whether such missions truly serve the public good. It sparked a wider conversation.