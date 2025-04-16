‘Happy Gilmore’ Returns to Theaters Ahead of Sequel
Happy Gilmore is heading back to the big screen—just in time for the sequel. Adam Sandler’s fan-favorite 1996 comedy about a failed hockey player who finds unexpected success in the…
Happy Gilmore is heading back to the big screen—just in time for the sequel.
Adam Sandler’s fan-favorite 1996 comedy about a failed hockey player who finds unexpected success in the world of golf is returning to theaters this April for a limited two-day run, ahead of the Netflix premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on July 25.
Presented by Fandango, the theatrical screenings will take place on April 27 and April 30.
Sandler will reprise his role as Happy, the fiery aspiring hockey player with a massive slapshot, no skating skills, and a short fuse. After the IRS takes his grandmother’s house, Happy discovers he can drive golf balls incredible distances and joins the PGA Tour in a desperate attempt to win the money needed to buy it back.
Netflix released a teaser trailer for the sequel on March 18, showing Sandler back on the golf course—and yes, he’s wearing that iconic Boston Bruins jersey. Returning alongside him are Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen).
The sequel also features a star-studded cast, including Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.
Tickets for the theatrical re-release are available now at Fandango.com.
Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Netflix July 25.