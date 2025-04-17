ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland®: Win Tickets

Come find your happy at the Disneyland® Resort! Unlock the gates of enchantment with Aimee+Shawn! This year at the Disneyland® Resort, we’re celebrating 70 years of the Happiest Place on…

Taya Williams
Disney

Come find your happy at the Disneyland® Resort!

Unlock the gates of enchantment with Aimee+Shawn! This year at the Disneyland® Resort, we're celebrating 70 years of the Happiest Place on Earth! 102.7 VGS wants to help you find your kind of happy by giving you the chance to win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the the Disneyland® Resort!

🎇🏰 How This Works

  • Tune in with Aimee+Shawn from 6 am - 10 am and listen for our Magical Wand sound!
  • Once you hear the "magical wand" then you need to be caller #102 in order to win.
  • If you're caller #102, you will win a family-four pack of 2-day, 1-park per day tickets to Disneyland® Resort!
  • Get ready to embark on an amazing adventure!

A GRAND PRIZE WINNER

All winners will qualify for a GRAND PRIZE of an upgraded set of a four pack of tickets! These tickets will be 3-day, 1-park per day tickets with a 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!

If you win, our promotions department will contact you with more information.

View Official Rules Here

Disneyland Resort
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Free Cash Fiesta
ContestsFree Cash FiestaSlone Terranella
Port of Subs Tale-Gate Contest Graphics
ContestsWIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect