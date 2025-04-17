2025 ‘Time100’ Unveiled: Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, Serena Williams & More
Time magazine just dropped its annual Time100 list, and this year’s group of world-changers is bursting with entertainment power. From movie icons to music legends and stage sensations, the 2025 lineup is giving serious star power.
Among those honored are Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, Lorne Michaels, comedian Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, and others.
The list features more than a dozen entertainers in total, with names like Scarlett Johansson, Ed Sheeran, Kristen Bell, Adrien Brody, Blake Lively, Rosé, Jon M. Chu, Danielle Deadwyler, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig, Diego Luna, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mohammad Rasoulof, Hozier, Myles Smith, and Yoshiki all earning a spot for their influence and impact.
Time invited well-known guest contributors to write about each honoree. The 22nd edition of the list includes Shonda Rhimes writing about Ted Sarandos, Will Ferrell on Lorne Michaels, Amy Poehler on Rashida Jones, Chris Evans on Scarlett Johansson, Hoda Kotb on Snoop Dogg, and Patti LuPone on Nicole Scherzinger. Chris Hemsworth reflects on Ed Sheeran, Ryan Murphy writes about Demi Moore, and Elliot Page highlights Raquel Willis. Other contributions include Ali Wong on Nikki Glaser, Diane Sawyer on David Muir, Lily Collins on Rosé, Keke Palmer on Kwame Onwuachi, Regina King on Danielle Deadwyler, Ted Danson on Kristen Bell, Becky G on Willy Chavarria, Baz Luhrmann on Miuccia Prada, Reese Witherspoon on Amy Griffin, and Idris Elba on Mo Abudu.
Many familiar names have appeared on past lists multiple times. Donald Trump has been featured seven times, Elon Musk six, and Mark Zuckerberg five. Others with multiple appearances include Serena Williams, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, Kristen Wiig, Ed Sheeran, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Demis Hassabis, Scarlett Johansson, Megyn Kelly, Blake Lively, Javier Milei, Miuccia Prada, Joe Rogan, and Ted Sarandos.
This year’s honorees also include standout athletes like Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Jalen Hurts, Léon Marchand, and Napheesa Collier. Media figures such as David Muir, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan are also part of the group.
The 2025 Time100 issue features five international cover stars: Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, and Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind.
To celebrate the list, Time will host the Time100 Summit on April 23, followed by the Time100 Gala on April 24, both held in New York City. The gala will be televised as a primetime special on ABC, airing May 4.
Take a look at the complete list here.