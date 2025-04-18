ContestsEvents
Alicia Silverstone Returns for ‘Clueless’ Sequel Series at Peacock

Alicia Silverstone visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on Location at Sundance 2024
Big news for Clueless fans: Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in a sequel series currently in development at Peacock, according to Variety.

While plot details are still under wraps, the series is confirmed to be a follow-up to the original 1995 cult classic. Silverstone will not only return as Cher but will also serve as an executive producer.

The writing team includes Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage—best known for Gossip Girl and The O.C.—along with Jordan Weiss. All three will executive produce, with Schwartz and Savage doing so under their Fake Empire banner. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and Robert Lawrence, one of its producers, are also on board as executive producers. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Universal Television.

According to Variety, this is a completely different project from the earlier Clueless reboot that had been in the works at Peacock back in 2020. That version, which ultimately didn’t move forward, focused on Cher’s best friend Dionne and was designed more as a mystery where Cher had gone missing.

Clueless first hit theaters in 1995 and was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma. In addition to Silverstone, the film starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, and Dan Hedaya. It also spawned a TV adaptation that aired from 1996 to 1999, with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher.

Silverstone recently stepped back into Cher’s designer shoes in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten, showing that fans are still eager to see more of the stylish and sharp-witted character.

Her return to Clueless continues a growing trend of '90s stars reviving beloved roles. Recent examples include Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising Buffy in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer follow-up pilot at Hulu and much of the Malcolm in the Middle cast reuniting for a new project at Disney+.

