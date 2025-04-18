ContestsEvents
Sabrina Carpenter Lands Three Singles in UK Top 40 as ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Keeps Making Waves

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter is making a strong impact on the U.K. music charts with multiple songs from her Short N' Sweet era charting simultaneously, a testament to her rising global influence and devoted fan base. “I've always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young,” she tells PEOPLE in an email interview. “I've realized that it's always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

Carpenter currently has three songs on the Official Singles chart, reaching the maximum number allowed for a lead artist. Her single "Busy Woman" holds firm at No. 7, showcasing its sustained popularity post-release. Meanwhile, "Juno" has re-entered the top 40, despite only appearing three times on the chart so far, and "Taste" sits at No. 37. Though lower on the chart, "Taste" is acknowledged as the bigger hit, having remained on the tally for 25 weeks — an impressive feat in pop.

"Please, Please, Please," her former No. 1, continues to make waves, returning to the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 22 due to renewed physical sales. However, it has dipped on other charts, ranking No. 36 on the Official Streaming chart and No. 100 on the Official Singles Sales chart.

Elsewhere, "Espresso" remains a fan favorite, maintaining a presence across five charts. And yet another hit, "Bed Chem," remains on the Official Streaming ranking and is still successful on various streaming platforms. Carpenter's ongoing success in the U.K. shows her adaptability and continues to show the popularity her recent releases.

