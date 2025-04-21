Lady Gaga Handles Mic Malfunction Like a Pro at Coachella 2025

Even with top-tier stage production, live shows don’t always go as planned—just ask Lady Gaga.

During her Coachella 2025 performance on Friday night, the pop icon ran into some technical trouble when her microphone cut out during the opening song of her set. The issue happened early on, as she launched into her latest single, “Abracadabra,” at the start of her second-weekend performance at the massive Indio, California music festival.

According to a video making rounds, Gaga kicked off the show wearing a dramatic red hoop skirt that opened up to reveal a large cage filled with backup dancers. But as the first verse of the song played out, her live vocal feed began cutting in and out. The sound held steady through the chorus, but things took a turn when she began to lower herself through the center of the dress—her mic fully dropped out, leaving only the music playing.

A crew member quickly handed her a handheld mic to replace the headset, but it didn’t fully power on until the end of the second verse. Gaga powered through, finishing the song with the handheld and later switching to a different headset for the rest of her performance.

Reportedly toward the end of her set, Gaga moved to a smaller stage and sat at a piano to perform “Shallow” from her film A Star Is Born. That’s when she addressed the earlier audio issue with the audience.

"Thank you so much for singing and dancing all night long. I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second," she said. "At least you know I sing live. And I guess all we can do is our best, right? I'm definitely giving you my best. I love you so much."

Meanwhile, a TikTok video has been making the rounds showing Gaga at a past concert, clearly setting the record straight about lip syncing. This time, it had nothing to do with a mic malfunction—just Gaga being upfront with her fans.

“Just in case, any of you were wondering if I ever lip sync during my shows, the answer is no! I never lip sync, I never have lip synced and I never will,” she says in the clip. “And as long as you’re paying money to buy a ticket to see my show, I’m not gonna to waste your got d----- time watching some b---- lip sync her way through an HBO special.”

This year marked Gaga’s second time headlining Coachella. Her first appearance was back in 2017, just two months after her widely praised Super Bowl halftime show.

And the pop star’s not slowing down—after hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live last month, Gaga is now gearing up for a massive world tour in support of her latest album, Mayhem, which dropped March 7. The tour includes more than 50 shows across 19 cities in 2025.