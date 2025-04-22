This Day in Top 40 History: April 22

April 22 is Earth Day. This day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about environmental protection. Just as sustainability issues engage communities, musicians unite people through their performances and recordings.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is the quintessential spring and Earth Day festival with loads of performers and fans enjoying music under a sunny sky in the deserts of Southern California:

2017: Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and The Head and the Heart were among the major draws at Coachella on April 22. Fans also enjoyed Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q, and Two Door Cinema Club.

Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and The Head and the Heart were among the major draws at Coachella on April 22. Fans also enjoyed Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q, and Two Door Cinema Club. 2018: Eminem, ODESZA, and Cardi B were the top performers on this day. Other popular performers included Vance Joy, King Krule, and Kamsai Washington.

Eminem, ODESZA, and Cardi B were the top performers on this day. Other popular performers included Vance Joy, King Krule, and Kamsai Washington. 2022: Harry Styles, Lil Baby, and Phoebe Bridgers headlined Coachella on April 22. Fans also enjoyed singing and dancing to NIKI, Baby Keem, and Lane 8.

Harry Styles, Lil Baby, and Phoebe Bridgers headlined Coachella on April 22. Fans also enjoyed singing and dancing to NIKI, Baby Keem, and Lane 8. 2023: ROSALÍA, Kid LAROI, and boygenius headlined the festival. Other notable performers on April 22 included Eric Prydz, Underworld, and Kenny Beats.

Cultural Milestones

Pop artists made a stand for humanity and the environment on April 22:

1972: The first Human Kindness Day was held to honor singer Roberta Flack, who had graduated from Howard University. Around 25,000 people attended the event to hear the singer of "If Ever I Saw Your Face." Unfortunately, chaotic scenes in 1974 ultimately led to the event's demise.

The first Human Kindness Day was held to honor singer Roberta Flack, who had graduated from Howard University. Around 25,000 people attended the event to hear the singer of "If Ever I Saw Your Face." Unfortunately, chaotic scenes in 1974 ultimately led to the event's demise. 2022: Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, and other musicians launched the U.S. chapter of the Music Declares Emergency initiative, releasing a music industry sustainability guide.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With the music industry's emphasis on success and appearances, it's not surprising that some succumb to the pressures of being a star:

1969: Brother and sister duo Richard and Karen Carpenter signed with A&M Records on April 22. The Carpenters are still among the best-selling legacy acts, with songs such as "Close to You" and "Top of the World." Sadly, Karen Carpenter died in 1983, aged 32, due to complications of anorexia nervosa.

Brother and sister duo Richard and Karen Carpenter signed with A&M Records on April 22. The Carpenters are still among the best-selling legacy acts, with songs such as "Close to You" and "Top of the World." Sadly, Karen Carpenter died in 1983, aged 32, due to complications of anorexia nervosa. 2019: Fans of pop diva Britney Spears protested in front of a treatment center where fans believed she was being held against her will. Loyal fans held signs such as “Free Britney” and “Truth Will Set Her Free,” even though Spears supposedly checked into the rehab center herself.

Fans of pop diva Britney Spears protested in front of a treatment center where fans believed she was being held against her will. Loyal fans held signs such as “Free Britney” and “Truth Will Set Her Free,” even though Spears supposedly checked into the rehab center herself. 2013: Singer-songwriter Richie Havens died on April 22, aged 72. While not a traditional Top 40 singer, Havens is known for his opening performance at the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 and his hit "Here Comes the Sun," which reached the Billboard Hot 100.