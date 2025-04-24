Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish Lead 2025 AMAs Nominations

The nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday, and there's a lot to talk about.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations this year with 10, adding to his already impressive collection of three AMAs. Close behind is Post Malone with eight, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each earned seven nominations.

Taylor Swift is up for six awards, including big categories like Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year. Beyoncé is also in the mix, with nominations in Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Album of the Year.

This year also features some exciting newcomers—Doechii, Jelly Roll, and Tommy Richman are all first-time nominees.

The 2025 AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and broadcast live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. The event will also include special performances honoring U.S. troops and veterans.

Promoted as “the world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” the AMAs are once again putting the power in the hands of fans. You can vote now in all award categories at voteAMAs.com and on the American Music Awards’ Instagram page. Voting closes on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT, except for Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will stay open for the first 30 minutes of the live show.

Nominees are chosen based on data from the Billboard charts, including streaming, sales, radio airplay, and tour earnings. These numbers are tracked by Billboard and Luminate.

The American Music Awards began in 1974, created by television icon Dick Clark, and they’ve been a major celebration of music and fan support ever since.

Check out the complete list of 2025 American Music Awards nominees here.

Here’s a quick look at some of the 2025 American Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year

• Ariana Grande

• Billie Eilish

• Chappell Roan

• Kendrick Lamar

• Morgan Wallen

• Post Malone

• Sabrina Carpenter

• SZA

• Taylor Swift

• Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

• Benson Boone

• Chappell Roan

• Gracie Abrams

• Shaboozey

• Teddy Swims

• Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

• Beyoncé, "Cowboy Carter"

• Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft"

• Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

• Charli xcx, "Brat"

• Gracie Abrams, "The Secret of Us"

• Future and Metro, "We Don't Trust You"

• Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"

• Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"

• Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"

• Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the Year

• Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

• Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

• Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

• Hozier, "Too Sweet"

• Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

• Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

• Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

• Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

• Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

• Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Collaboration of the Year

• Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

• Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

• Marshmello & Kane Brown, "Miles on It"

• Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

• ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT."

• Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

• Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!"

• Djo, "End of Beginning"

• Doechii, "Anxiety"

• Lola Young, "Messy"

• Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

• Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Touring Artist

• Billie Eilish

• Luke Combs

• Morgan Wallen

• Taylor Swift

• Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

• Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

• KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

• Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

• Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

• Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Pop Album

• Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

• Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

• Charli xcx, "BRAT"

• Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"

• Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Favorite Pop Song

• Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

• Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

• Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

• Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

• Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Favorite Country Album

• Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER"

• Jelly Roll, "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN"

• Megan Moroney, "AM I OKAY?"

• Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"

• Shaboozey, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going"

Favorite Country Song

• Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"

• Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, "High Road"

• Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

• Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

• Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

• Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

• Future & Metro Boomin, "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"

• Gunna, "one of wun"

• Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"

• Tyler, The Creator, "CHROMAKOPIA"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

• Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"

• GloRilla, "TGIF"

• GloRilla & Sexyy Red, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

• Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

• Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

Favorite R&B Album

• Bryson Tiller, "Bryson Tiller"

• PARTYNEXTDOOR, "PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)"

• PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

• SZA, "SOS Deluxe: LANA"

• The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Favorite R&B Song

• Chris Brown, "Residuals"

• Muni Long, "Made For Me"

• SZA, "Saturn"

• The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, "Timeless"

• Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Latin Album

• Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

• Fuerza Regida, "Dolido Pero No Arrepentido"

• Peso Pluma, "ÉXODO"

• Rauw Alejandro, "Cosa Nuestra"

• Tito Double P, "INCÓMODO"

Favorite Latin Song

• Bad Bunny, "DtMF"

• FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, "Gata Only"

• KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

• Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

• Shakira, "Soltera"

Favorite Rock Album

• Hozier, "Unreal Unearth: Unending"

• Koe Wetzel, "9 lives"

• The Marías, "Submarine"

• Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy"

• Zach Bryan, "The Great American Bar Scene"