Raiders Blend Draft Strategy with Topgolf Fun to Scout 2025 NFL Prospects

The Las Vegas Raiders are deep in final preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft. In the past few weeks, they have held a considerable number of draft-eligible prospects. The team has nine picks, which means it can draft players at all positions. The team has ample talent to evaluate in nine picks after taking a waiver with a high-profile name that may or may not be Miami quarterback Cam Ward, LSU Offensive Tackle Will Campbell, and Michigan Defensive Tackle Mason Graham. The draft will start at 5 p.m. on Apr. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Raiders' process of evaluation involves workouts, interviews, and medical assessment, with a shifty twist — at Topgolf, where team officials were given the chance to evaluate how players would act in a relaxed competitive atmosphere. As head coach Pete Carroll said, it is critical to build a positive environment on these trips. “We try to give them an atmosphere where they feel comfortable so that they'll feel free and allow a little bit of vulnerability to be shown,” Carroll said. “But it's hugely important that we get at the answers. We don't always get them, but we're digging for them.”

In addition to Graham, other potential first-round defensive picks include Georgia's Malaki Starks and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori at safety, as well as cornerbacks Will Johnson and Benjamin Morrison, though Morrison is recovering from a hip injury. At linebacker, Jalon Walker and Carson Schwesinger are under serious consideration, and wide receiver Luther Burden is on the radar if he's available in the second round.