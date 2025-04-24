Three Songs Stay in Hot 100’s Top 10 for Over a Year, Making Chart History

Shaboozey's breakout song, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," has officially reached a remarkable milestone by spending a record-setting 52nd consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 6 on the chart today. The longevity of this song just goes to show how far-reaching the song's popularity is.

Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" has so far stayed on the Hot 100 for 86 weeks, hitting No. 1 the week of Mar. 16, 2024, and is now lingering at No. 8. Also, Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" has charted for 63 weeks, reentering the top 10 at No. 10 this week.

As Hugh McIntyre wrote to Forbes, "It is not common for songs to be on the Hot 100 chart for a year. The ranking, which blends sales, airplay, and streaming data to identify the most-consumed tracks in the U.S., tends to favor the new and the exciting."

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" showcases remarkable staying power and made history by tying the record for the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100, with 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top. This achievement places it alongside Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."The song's popularity is compounded by its combination of country and hip-hop elements, which appealed to varied listeners and reflected what is becoming a trend in popular music.