Benny Blanco Throws Selena Gomez a Prom Night She Never Had

Selena Gomez never got to experience prom back in high school—but her fiancé, Benny Blanco, made sure she didn’t miss out for good.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early April, Blanco revealed that he threw Gomez a prom-themed party after finding out she had never attended one.

A few weeks later, on April 24, he shared more details in an Instagram video, showing a behind-the-scenes look at a mall photoshoot they did to remember the special night. The video was set to “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington, Jr., and simply captioned “wow.”

"My fiancée has never been to prom before...so I asked her if we should take prom photos together at a mall...she said yes!" Blanco wrote. He even rented a limousine to make the night feel complete.

Gomez dressed up in a purple high-low gown, paired with black tights, booties, and a dramatic furry coat. Blanco wore a black tuxedo and bowtie. The couple arrived at the mall in sweatsuits to keep their formal outfits a surprise and headed straight to the photo studio.

"It was more fun than either of us expected it to be," Blanco shared. The video included clips of him and Gomez, known for Wizards of Waverly Place, posing in front of a lavender backdrop with a classic pedestal.

Back on April 7, Blanco had told Jennifer Hudson that the prom-inspired celebration was part of his birthday party in March. "Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday," he said.

Even though Blanco went to a few proms when he was younger, this one meant the most. "Honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner," he said.

