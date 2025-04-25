ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Flavor Flav Partners with Raising Cane’s to Back Women’s Sports Foundation

Flavor Flav has partnered with Raising Cane’s for an enormous national campaign, which was kicked off at the restaurant’s flagship location in Las Vegas on Apr. 23. The hip-hop icon…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: Flavor Flav attends the Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works "Shift" at Raising Cane's Las Vegas ahead of Cane's new "Flavor Fast" campaign on April 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: Flavor Flav attends the Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works “Shift” at Raising Cane’s Las Vegas ahead of Cane’s new “Flavor Fast” campaign on April 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

Flavor Flav has partnered with Raising Cane's for an enormous national campaign, which was kicked off at the restaurant's flagship location in Las Vegas on Apr. 23. The hip-hop icon donned his apron and worked a full shift, taking orders, serving meals, and performing live for fans at the Showcase Mall location. His collaboration with Raising Cane's celebrates his love for the brand and his dedication to community and cause.

“I'm a people person,” he said of his partnership with the restaurant. “People made me what I am today, and they put me in this position to rock with that, and I'll never change. I love my people just like I love my Cane's, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. Cane's is full of flavor. They've got a unique taste, and when you bite into the Chicken Fingers, your taste buds explode.”

The campaign also serves a philanthropic purpose, with net proceeds from limited-edition Raising Cane's x Flavor Flav clock necklaces—produced in collaboration with his jeweler, Rock N Stonez — benefiting the Women's Sports Foundation. Flavor Flav honored 18-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long during the event, presenting her with a custom clock to recognize her achievements.

A longtime supporter of women in sports and father of four daughters, Flav emphasized the importance of visibility for women athletes, especially his admiration for the WNBA and the New York Liberty. He hopes to meet Caitlin Clark and continue raising awareness for women's roles in sports. Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves called Flav an icon and commended the campaign's charitable work.

Flavor FlavLas VegasRaising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
$50M Bottled Blonde to Launch Massive Three-Story Sports Bar, Nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
Local News$50M Bottled Blonde to Launch Massive Three-Story Sports Bar, Nightclub on Las Vegas StripJennifer Eggleston
Here’s How Much $100 Buys You in Nevada
Local NewsHere’s How Much $100 Buys You in NevadaAnne Erickson
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Fans walk past the Draft stage prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Local NewsRaiders Blend Draft Strategy with Topgolf Fun to Scout 2025 NFL ProspectsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect