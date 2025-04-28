Missed the ‘Eras Tour?’ Catch These Taylor Tribute Shows Instead

So, you missed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. First of all, here’s a virtual hug, we know it hurts. Between the sold-out stadiums, the emotional setlists, and the jaw-dropping costume changes, missing the record-breaking event feels like missing history in the making.

But here’s some good news (sort of). A series of Taylor Swift tribute shows is sweeping across the country headlined by a Taylor Swift impersonator. And, let’s be honest, sometimes singing (or screaming) along to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” with fellow Swifties (even if it’s not Taylor herself) is all you really need to finally get over that on-and-off partner of yours.

Meet Charity Eden and Get to Know More About her Eras Tour Tribute

In an interview with the USA Today, Charity Eden told the news outlet how she is a big fan of the mega famous pop star. “Taylor really is my biggest inspiration. It's just the relatability of her music and how her experiences are my experiences. It's her ability to create a soundtrack to our lives.” Eden, who performs with her Lover Tribute Band, learned the lyrics and dance moves to Taylor Swift’s songs. She shared that she became a Swiftie only when Midnights came out, “It wrecked me and literally changed my life.”

After seeing the Eras Tour in Dallas, she knew she wanted to recreate the experience, but she didn’t know how. The inspiration came in the form of a phone call. Eden shared, “My friend and now drummer told a venue booker shortly after, ‘My friend Charity does a Taylor Swift tribute, you should call her.’ I got a call and was like, ‘OK, I guess I'm doing this.’” Before the call, Eden’s experience covering Swift’s songs involved performing for friends and family.

Things snowballed from there and Eden found herself a new career. She quit her 9-5 job and employed friends as bandmates, dancers, and stage managers. Eden said, “This is what I was born to do. I love when people come up after the show and say, 'I wasn't able to go to the Eras Tour and it feels like I got to go' or 'I was able to go to the Eras Tour and it feels like I got to go again.”

Eden emphasized she’s not affiliated to Taylor Swift and that her only intention is to bring the Eras Tour to cities and countries not included in Swift’s original tour. Eden and the band are fully booked through February 2026, with shows in Canada, Mexico, Virginia, Ohio, Florida, and more.