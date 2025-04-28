Las Vegas to Get $150M Art Museum, First Stand-alone Gallery Among Major U.S. Cities

Elaine Wynn, a longtime philanthropist and cultural advocate, announced a $150 million initiative to establish the Las Vegas Museum of Art — what she called her “final effort of leadership” to give back to the city she loves. “They create the most important thing of all: they create community. They create a sense of community, a place where we all can belong...it's this concept [of] creating more community that's inspired me to marshal one last effort of leadership to show my gratitude to the city I love that's given all of us so much,” Wynn said during a presentation to the Las Vegas City Council.

Funded through a mix of grants, donations, and private gifts, the museum will break ground in March 2027 at Symphony Park, adjacent to The Smith Center and the Discovery Children's Museum. The City of Las Vegas has donated 1.5 acres of land for the project. The museum's executive director, Heather Harmon, noted that Las Vegas is currently the only major U.S. city without a standalone art museum and praised Wynn's vision and dedication.