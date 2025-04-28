‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ Coming to Las Vegas in 2025

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is set to bring the iconic game show experience to the stage with a special summer engagement beginning July 11 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. This debut is the first of a planned tour that will visit 60 cities across the U.S. over the Fall of 2025, with additional dates to be announced in May. Fans can purchase tickets for the Las Vegas shows at the box office and on Ticketmaster, and can also buy VIP packages that include exclusive experiences.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the live show will give fans the chance to spin the Wheel, solve puzzles, and compete for prizes. Everything will be interactive and fun. Suzanne Prete, president of Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television, said, "We've been looking for ways to expand the Wheel of Fortune brand and create opportunities for our fans to engage in new and exciting ways. This live show is a fun, interactive first for enthusiasts to play a version of their favorite game show in their hometown."