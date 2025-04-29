Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Biggest On-Stage Fear

ContestsEvents
Olivia Rodrigo on stage in a red dress
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Even major pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo have unexpected fears when it comes to performing live. Speaking with PEOPLE on Thursday, April 24, at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring into Action Gala, Rodrigo opened up about what really makes her nervous before hitting the stage.

“[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage,” she admitted. It’s a fear that has her thinking twice before staying hydrated. “I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage,” she explained. Once the show is over, though, it’s a different story: “I drink a ton of water,” she said, adding that the first thing she does is take off her makeup.

She also previously recalled with PEOPLE the intense nerves she felt ahead of her Guts World Tour launch in February 2024.

“I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’” she said last October at the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour. “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”

Beyond the stage, Rodrigo continues to use her voice to support causes she cares about. On Thursday, she was honored with Planned Parenthood's Catalyst of Change Award, recognizing her commitment to advancing women’s and girls’ rights around the world.

