ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake Goes Full Mad Scientist in New Fragrance Ad

Guess who’s back in front of the camera—but not for music or a reboot of Degrassi. Drake, yes that Drake, shared a commercial for his luxury perfume brand, Better World…

Kayla Morgan
Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center looking to the left, throwing up rock-star hand signs, Drake Seemingly Shades Kendrick After Calling Himself The 'GOAT'.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Guess who’s back in front of the camera—but not for music or a reboot of Degrassi. Drake, yes that Drake, shared a commercial for his luxury perfume brand, Better World Fragrance House.

The brand just launched its first scent, called Summer Pink, which will be available nationwide starting May 12 and sells for nearly $150.

In the ad, Drake plays a mad scientist trying to create the perfect scent. Set in a kitchen turned into a makeshift lab, he’s seen mixing up ingredients until he finally finds the winning formula. His reaction? “F---. F---. That’s good.” He follows it up with, “That’s it. That’s it.”

Fans were impressed—not just with the fragrance, but with Drake’s performance. One viewer said, “Nah fam I need that.” Another called it, “Pure cinema.” And someone else added, “Bruh actually a good actor you can tell he be having fun doing ts 😂.”

According to Paris Packing Week, this is Drake’s first eau de parfum under Better World Fragrance House. Developed with perfumer Michael Carby, Summer Pink blends Italian citrus, jasmine sambac, vetiver, ambrofix, and musks for a rich, layered scent.

Whether it’s music, business, or acting—Drake seems to keep finding new ways to surprise his fans.

Drake
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 30Kristina Hall
Lady Gaga Sets Off on Massive 60-City World Tour in July 2025
MusicLady Gaga Sets Off on Massive 60-City World Tour in July 2025Jennifer Eggleston
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy Success
MusicBeyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy SuccessJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect