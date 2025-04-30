Drake Goes Full Mad Scientist in New Fragrance Ad
Guess who’s back in front of the camera—but not for music or a reboot of Degrassi. Drake, yes that Drake, shared a commercial for his luxury perfume brand, Better World Fragrance House.
The brand just launched its first scent, called Summer Pink, which will be available nationwide starting May 12 and sells for nearly $150.
In the ad, Drake plays a mad scientist trying to create the perfect scent. Set in a kitchen turned into a makeshift lab, he’s seen mixing up ingredients until he finally finds the winning formula. His reaction? “F---. F---. That’s good.” He follows it up with, “That’s it. That’s it.”
Fans were impressed—not just with the fragrance, but with Drake’s performance. One viewer said, “Nah fam I need that.” Another called it, “Pure cinema.” And someone else added, “Bruh actually a good actor you can tell he be having fun doing ts 😂.”
According to Paris Packing Week, this is Drake’s first eau de parfum under Better World Fragrance House. Developed with perfumer Michael Carby, Summer Pink blends Italian citrus, jasmine sambac, vetiver, ambrofix, and musks for a rich, layered scent.
Whether it’s music, business, or acting—Drake seems to keep finding new ways to surprise his fans.