Ed Sheeran Dumps Pre-2016 Photos on New Instagram to Launch Single “Old Phone” Out Today

Ed Sheeran debuts a new single, "Old Phone," today. It is the second single from his upcoming album Play. This song is based on Sheeran's experience when he was going through his highly publicized copyright infringement case, which involved his song "Thinking Out Loud" in 2023.

Sheeran was required to give the court all his old devices as part of the process. "When I got sued," Sheeran wrote in the pinned IG post caption explaining the purpose of the new page, "the judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other side's lawyers, to look through messages, emails, voice notes, videos, etc., to see if there was anything on there to help their case."

Reactivating his 2015 phone led Sheeran on an emotional journey. "I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won't get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we've lost touch since," he shared. The reflection led to "Old Phone," a song he wrote alone at 2 a.m. while experiencing jet lag in India and recorded the next day. He felt "Old Phone" was similar to what he had created early in his career, but was now influenced by experiences he gained in the years that followed.

To accompany the release, Sheeran launched a dedicated Instagram account, @teddysoldphone, where he shares nostalgic content from his old device.

The account features unseen photos with friends and collaborators, including Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, and the late Jamal Edwards. One notable post includes a jar of jam gifted by Swift, humorously labeled in reference to Kanye West's infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards interruption.

In a unique promotional effort, Sheeran built a fully functioning British-style pub named "The Old Phone" in Ipswich, Massachusetts, as the setting for the song's music video. Fans were invited to participate in an immersive environment, with Sheeran performing as well as talking about personal experiences behind the songs.

"Old Phone" follows the trademark release of "Azizam " and precedes "Sapphire," both singles from Play, which noted Sheeran's reinstated place in pop following 2023's acoustic projects. The album shows his revived creative spirit and storytelling collaboration with a wide range of musical influences.