Las Vegas Aces Kick Off Training Camp in Henderson Looking to Defend Title

The Las Vegas Aces, the defending two-time WNBA champions and the gold standard of the league, have re-established themselves as the premier team in the WNBA. Their recently started training camp clearly demonstrates their refusal to be complacent. Being champions comes with expectations, and the Aces did not respond with comfort but with hunger. The focus at their Henderson training facility is clear: build on success and push even harder.

Led by three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces set an unmistakable tone. “I still kind of have the disgust feeling of losing last year,” Wilson said, referencing the team's few stumbles despite its championship season. “My focus was to be better than I was last year, and I think I have that coming in.” Her dedication is mirrored across the roster, where intensity and accountability are high.

Head Coach Becky Hammon sees this mindset as a positive shift. “The vibe has been different all off-season,” Hammon said. “Growth requires change, and that's what we're kind of embracing — embrace the change, embrace the hard, and let's get back to being who we are.” That identity, built on resilience and discipline, is reinforced daily in camp.