400 People Show Up for Southern Hills Hospital’s Robot Demo at Las Vegas Science Festival

On Sunday, Southern Hills Hospital hosted an event on robotics as part of the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival, which drew approximately 400 attendees. Families, kids, and techies were in attendance for a day of engaged learning around the role robotics plays in healthcare and beyond. Highlighting the event was the Teddy Bear Clinic, where children learned caregiving skills by nurturing their stuffed animals and gaining an understanding of compassion and empathy in patient care.

The event showcased several cutting-edge robots, including the DaVinci Robot, Stryker Mako Robot, and Mazor Robot, demonstrating their essential applications in surgical procedures and healthcare innovation. The participants learned how to communicate with healthcare providers, gained insight into how robotics is changing medicine, and experienced high-tech delivery models to improve patient safety.

Participating partners in the Las Vegas market, such as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments, provided vehicles and experiences for participants of all ages to support community-based education. Their involvement helped to connect public safety to technology to health care and create a total exploration of how robotics intersects with daily life.

"We were thrilled to see such a fantastic turnout for our robotics event," said Cassandra Jones, Director of Communications at Southern Hills Hospital. "It was inspiring to witness the curiosity and enthusiasm of all the attendees as they explored the world of robotics and healthcare. We are grateful to our community partners and everyone who joined us for making this event a tremendous success."