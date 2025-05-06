2025 Met Gala Best Dressed: The Stars Who Actually Understood the Assignment

The 2025 Met Gala is upon us. Every year, celebrities climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art trying to out-couture another while adhering to a theme. (Although, let’s be honest, not everyone understood the assignment.)



This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” is a celebration of the innovation, creativity, and cultural significance of Black fashion. It spotlights Black style and the history of dandyism (think zoot suits and Dapper Dan’s swag).

Of course, the theme is up to the celebrities’ interpretation. But for our list, we only included those who we consider to have nailed it. Let’s break down the stars who didn't just dress up… they showed up.

2025 Met Gala Best Dressed

Zendaya

Oh, you know she’d be here on this list because every time Zendaya attends the Met Gala, she eats. The Challengers actress is one of those few who always understood the assignment. No wonder she’s frequently included in Best Dressed lists. For this year, Zendaya wore a white three-piece custom Louis Vuitton zoot suit. She completed the look with a matching tie, a wide-brimmed hat, and a brooch pinned below her black collar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña wore a dress on a night when everyone wore suits. Still, what she wore is still on theme. The Emilia Pérez star wore a Thom Browne dress with a black-striped buttoned bodice with white button detailing up to her floor-length white skirt. She also debuted a 1920’s Dandy Bob, a cropped hairdo with blunt bangs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her return to the Met Gala donning a custom black tuxedo gown by Chanel. The look featured elegant pearl detailing and statement brooches. She topped it off with a chic black-and-white boater hat and black pumps, proving once again that she’s a Chanel muse through and through.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Colman Domingo

No, we’re not talking about the blue cape. We’re talking about what’s underneath. Colman Domingo, one of the 2025 Met Gala’s co-chairs, removed his pleated royal blue Valentino cape and revealed a black and white windowpane jacket, grey trousers, and taupe top. He accessorized his look with a polka dot scarf and brooch. At first look, it seems there’s a lot going on with his ensemble, but all elements complement each other.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)



A$AP Rocky

Not only did A$AP Rocky confirm long-time partner Rihanna’s pregnancy, but the rapper walked down the Met Gala carpet looking dapper in a classic black suit, a jacket, and several shiny accessories, including a customized umbrella with diamonds. His umbrella also looked like a gun, seemingly referencing his recent gun trial.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Joey King

Making her Met Gala debut, Joey King rocked a custom Miu Miu green suit. Her suit was full of embellishments, but not to the point that it was overwhelming. Fans love her look and how she understood the theme. Not bad for a first timer!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Joey King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)



Pharrell Williams

As one of the night’s co-chairs, Pharrell donned a Louis Vuitton suit with little pearl embellishments. His bell-bottom black pants gave a more relaxed vibe without looking sloppy. He accessorized his look with a black necktie and sunglasses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pharrell Williams, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)



Teyana Taylor

“Taylor’d to You!” Designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Teyana Taylor attended the Met Gala wearing a pinstripe suit with a padded cape and some eye-catching detailing. The singer-songwriter accessorized it with silver chains, red cane, and a red fedora hat with a feather. It’s a look only Teyana can pull off.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Met Gala leather outfit and top hat is from Burberry. It is an “homage to a portrait of Selina Lazevski, a Black Equestrian who lived during the Belle Époch in Paris and was photographed by Paul Nader in 1891.” Not only did she nail the theme, but the actress has also been consistently serving standout looks year after year at the Gala.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Keith Powers

Keith Powers' mixed-pattern suit is pure perfection. The Straight Outta Compton star, dressed in Boss, paired his tailored jacket and sharply cut trousers with a black polka-dot necktie, layered silver chains, and eye-catching brooches.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Keith Powers attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Rihanna

Rihanna proves again and again that baby bumps are fashionable. Expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, the Fenty Beauty owner walked the red carpet in a Marc Jacobs gray bustier and black floor-length skirt. She paired with a cropped black jacket, heels, scarf bow tie, and black hat.