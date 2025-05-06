Bruno Mars Adds Nine Vegas Shows as His Global Streaming Numbers Reach All-Time High

Bruno Mars remains a force in the worldwide music landscape, most recently breaking records as the first artist to achieve over 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His new collaborations, "Die With a Smile" featuring Lady Gaga and "APT." with ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, combined for 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart. His collaboration with rapper Sexyy Red, "Fat, Juicy & Wet," even cracked the top 20, solidifying his standing as one of the world's most prominent artists.

In celebration of his ongoing success, Mars has announced nine additional performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, scheduled for August and September 2025. These shows follow seven previously scheduled performances in May and June. Presale tickets became available starting yesterday, with general sales opening tomorrow. Fans can also explore premium room and ticket packages online.

Beyond the stage, Mars has expanded his footprint in Las Vegas nightlife by opening The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge and jazz bar within the Bellagio Resort & Casino. The venue opened in February 2024 over Super Bowl weekend and provides a personal, no-phone atmosphere for live performances by Mars's band, The Hooligans, and some guests.

Inspired by old Vegas glamour, the space features a centaur stage, comfortable seating, and a Champagne Room displaying Mars's Grammys. Mars humorously addressed rumors about his Las Vegas persona, stating, "I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that."

MGM Resorts International praised their collaboration with Mars, telling Complex, "We're proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers. Bruno's brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe, from his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect."