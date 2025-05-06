Five Las Vegas Restaurants Roll Out Tuesday Night Deals at UnCommons Through May 2025

UnCommons, the recently announced mixed-use development bringing new energy to southwest Las Vegas, is a hive of activity this spring as it presents Unwind Tuesdays every week in May 2025. Curated to be a place that fosters community, innovation, and connection, UnCommons will be a lively, walkable district filled with hip restaurants, chic shops, and modern workspaces where locals and visitors come together for relaxation and inspiration.

Each Tuesday, Unwind Tuesdays creates a lively atmosphere with enticing food and drink specials, live entertainment, and a welcoming vibe. Participating venues are offering exciting promotions, including 25% off bottles at Wineaux Wine Market, a buy-one-get-one-free dinner entrée deal at Urth Caffé, and buy-one-get-one-free tacos at General Admission Sports Lounge.

Entertainment highlights include a live performance by local artist Jessica Manalo at Wineaux from 6 to 8 p.m. and a DJ set at General Admission Sports Lounge starting at 6 p.m. To round out the evening, AMARI Italian Kitchen starts a happy hour early at 3:30 p.m., offering reduced-price cocktails and wines, while Siempre J.B. keeps the party going with an All-Day Taco Tuesday special featuring $5 tacos.