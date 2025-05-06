House Passes Hotel Fees Transparency Act in Big Win for Travelers

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025 on Apr. 29. The bill, led by Representatives Young Kim (R-CA) and Kathy Castor (D-FL), is an essential step in protecting consumers from dishonest hotel and lodging fees. The legislation will create consistent prices at hotels, short-term rentals, online travel agencies, and metasearch engines.

It will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration, before eventually getting to President Donald Trump's desk. This legislation is consistent with the administration's broader consumer protection agenda, including a recent executive order targeting hidden fees in live event tickets.

The Federal Trade Commission approved a similar rule in December 2024, which is scheduled to take effect on May 10. However, with FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson voting against the rule and raising doubts about future enforcement, lawmakers and industry leaders see congressional action as vital to ensuring compliance.

Las Vegas, where daily resort fees can fluctuate dramatically, has become a focal point in the national conversation on fee transparency. Nevada Representative Dina Titus praised the legislation's passage, according to the Las Vegas Sun, stating, "The Hotel Fees Transparency Act is commonsense legislation that provides consistency and clarity for consumers across all booking platforms. During this critical time for the hospitality industry, we need to do everything we can to encourage tourism."

Support for the bill spans political and industry lines. Senator Jerry Moran, who sponsored the Senate version, stated, "This commonsense legislation requires hotels to be straightforward about all their fees so consumers aren't burdened with unexpected costs on their check."

The American Hotel and Lodging Association and other trade groups welcomed the measure, highlighting its importance for fair competition. Virginia Valentine, President of the Nevada Resort Association, echoed this sentiment: "Our members already clearly and prominently disclose resort fees during the transaction to help guests make informed decisions. We believe this requirement will level the playing field by including short-term rentals, OTAs, and other online search sites."