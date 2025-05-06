Oakland A’s Set to Launch Fan Preview Center in Las Vegas Before New Stadium Opens

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 30: Brent Rooker #25 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 30, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

The Athletics are taking a significant step in connecting with their future Las Vegas fanbase by launching a new "experience center" at the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. Scheduled to open in fall 2025, the center will offer a hands-on look at the team's proposed ballpark and its vision for the future.

A's President Marc Badain announced the initiative during a Vegas Chamber event on Apr. 30, emphasizing its role in strengthening community engagement. "The experience center will just be an amazing touchpoint for fans to get a little deeper into that ballpark," he told the audience.

The center will include physical and digital components, most notably a seven-foot scale model of the planned stadium and an immersive 3D virtual experience. Fans will be able to explore the design and layout of the proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark while also engaging with exhibits that highlight the team's history and offer interactive fan experiences. "The experience center will allow Las Vegas residents to explore both physical and virtual models of the A's proposed stadium," Badain said. "It will also showcase the team's history and fan engagement experiences."

This initiative follows the successful model implemented by the Las Vegas Raiders, who opened a similar showroom during the construction of Allegiant Stadium — an effort also overseen by Badain during his tenure with the NFL franchise. The A's intend for their version to appeal to fans of all ages, offering a hub for excitement and information as the team continues its transition from Oakland to Las Vegas.