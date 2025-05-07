Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Body Shaming with Powerful Message
Bebe Rexha has officially had enough of people making comments about her body, and she’s not afraid to speak her mind. Things heated up online after rapper Azealia Banks decided to play fashion critic during the 2025 Met Gala. “Sis gives me – hormonal birth control implant or something,” Banks tweeted on Monday night. “It’s giving Implanon/NuvaRing she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her).”
Rexha wasn’t having it. She clapped back by quote-tweeting Banks and didn’t hold back with her advice:
“And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis,” she wrote. “Lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it.”
In another tweet—which has since been deleted—Rexha opened up about the emotional toll of constantly seeing comments about her body online. She revealed she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects her weight and fertility, and urged people to think before commenting on someone’s appearance.
“I’m tired of people commenting on my weight,” she shared. “I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”
This isn’t the first time the pop star has shared her struggles with her fans. Back in 2019, Rexha opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she wrote at the time. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”
She added: “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore.”
Rexha’s honesty continues to remind people that everyone, no matter how famous, is fighting their own battles behind the scenes.