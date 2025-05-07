This Day in Top 40 History: May 7

On May 7, superstars Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X were riding high on the Billboard Hot 100, making them some of the month's most listened-to Top 40 artists. Lady Gaga had two shows at Madison Square Garden broadcast on HBO, and there were two surprise guests on American Idol.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 7 saw some chart-toppers and streamed shows, including:

2011: Lady Gaga had taped two shows earlier in the year at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where she performed with a 10-piece band and 10 backup dancers. The shows were broadcast on HBO on May 7 as a special titled Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden.

Cultural Milestones

This day in Top 40 music history saw significant cultural milestones, including:

2023: Pop diva Taylor Swift wrapped up the Nashville segment of her Eras tour with the rain pouring down at Nissan Stadium. At the end of the performance, Swift brought out special guest Aaron Dessner, her co-writer and co-producer and a founding member of The National, to play second guitar on "Midnights."

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 7 saw these significant performances from pop superstars:

2016: Adele had a stellar performance at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, as part of her Adele Live 2016/17 tour. Her setlist included fan favorites "Hello," "Rumour Has It," and "Set Fire to the Rain."

Industry Changes and Challenges

On this day, there were also music industry changes and challenges:

2010: As part of the National Association of Music Merchants' National Wanna Play Music Week, May 7 was National Store Appreciation Day. This part of the week's awareness campaign directed music lovers to visit and support their local music store to learn more about the power of music and the local community.

