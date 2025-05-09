ROSÉ Drops ‘Messy’ for ‘F1 The Album’ with Dazzling Vegas Visuals
ROSÉ is back with a new track that’s already making waves. Her latest single, “Messy,” was recently released as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming F1® The Movie, featured on F1 The Album. Produced by Lostboy and Burns, the song is a smooth, emotional pop ballad where ROSÉ explores the intensity of a complicated relationship.
The music video for “Messy” dropped alongside the track and takes viewers on a nighttime journey through Las Vegas. From stylish bars to grand theaters and neon-lit streets, ROSÉ moves through the city with elegance and emotion. The video also features exclusive, never-before-seen footage from F1, the upcoming film starring Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon, blending ROSÉ’s story with scenes from the movie to create a seamless connection between the music and the film’s world.
The scale of the project was massive—filming the video even required a temporary closure of the Las Vegas Strip according to Hypebeast. “Messy” is the second single released from F1 The Album, following Don Toliver’s “Lose My Mind” featuring Doja Cat. The full soundtrack, which includes songs from a lineup of top-tier artists, is set to release on June 27, 2025, the same day the movie hits theaters.