Top 7 Tracks from Taylor Swift’s Reputation Album

Big Machine Records released Taylor Swift's album, Reputation on Nov. 10, 2017, and since then, it has been widely viewed as a defining album in her discography. This sixth studio album captures a bold new direction for Taylor's style, featuring the influence of electropop and rhythm and blues alongside urban music elements.

By the time this album was released, Taylor's legion of "Swifties" was already well established, and her fans were more than ready to devour it. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 1.2 million copies sold in the first week.

The rumor mill is swirling that the re-release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) will happen in 2025, following the pattern of Taylor re-releasing albums on years when new albums are still in the world. This is the perfect time to take a look at the songs that make this album a force to be reckoned within the pop music world.

1. "Delicate"

"Delicate" holds spot number five on the album, continuing Taylor's tradition of placing her most vulnerable tracks in this position (much like the heart-breaking "Dear John" and "All Too Well" on previous albums). This electropop-influenced anthem features soft vocals, contrasting with the more aggressive tracks on the majority of the album.

In the lyrics, Taylor explores themes of new love and vulnerability, expressing fears over a new relationship amidst her personal experiences with fame. The song's music video is also a standout. It features Taylor escaping the public eye and finding freedom via a personal dance party. Keen eyes will spot the graffitied number five on a subway pillar, a subtle nod to this song's spot on the album.

2. "Look What You Made Me Do"

"Look What You Made Me Do" has the distinction of being the lead single of this album, and by choosing it, Taylor signaled to everyone that she was making a bold shift in her musical and personal life. This immediate chart-topper has a dramatic sound supported by a dark production quality and a playful sampling of Right Said Fred's song, "I'm Too Sexy."

The overarching themes are revenge and reinvention, themes that prevail throughout the album, making it a powerful choice for the lead single. The lyrics focus on Taylor confronting past injustices and showing off her new fearless image.

The music video is also filled with imagery of past controversies and media propaganda, accentuating her transformation into a new woman, unbothered by the critics and ready to make a fierce comeback.

3. "Ready For It?"

"Ready For It?" opens the album with a bang, serving to introduce listeners to this genre-bending album with its blend of synth-pop, electropop, and industrial pop. This second single's entire song is filled with aggressive production, rapid beats, and synthesizers that set an intense tone. The rap-like verses make a stark contrast to the melodic chorus, and the lyrics lament experiencing a new love while dealing with a complex public image.

The futuristic-themed music video also received critical acclaim for its visual innovation. Although the track never reached No. 1 on the charts (it reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top 100), it was still certified as double platinum and helped set the tone for the album.

4."Getaway Car"

"Getaway Car" will always be the song fans wished became a single, but it remains a hidden gem as track nine on Reputation. It features classic Jack Antonoff production elements, mirroring works he completed with other artists around this time.

This song features an 80s-inspired synth-pop sound as Taylor belts out lyrics that tell a story of escapism, rumored to be about her relationships with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris. Key lyrics such as "The ties were black, the lies were white" and "It was the great escape, the prison break" emphasize the fleeting nature of rebound love.

Even though "Getaway Car" was never featured as a single, avid fans still recognize its engaging storytelling and catchy sound that help strengthen the overall theme of Reputation.

5. "Don't Blame Me"

"Don't Blame Me," a bold, gospel-inspired anthem, is the fourth track on the album and showcases Taylor's often overlooked vocal range. It's often referred to as a "cathedral track" as its popularity has gradually risen among fans.

The song's gospel feel serves to evoke emotion in the listener, and Taylor's passionate delivery highlights her ability to connect to her music and her fans. Its lyrics explore the addictive quality of love, which fits in well with the album's general theme around the intensity of relationships.

Taylor included this song in her renowned "Eras Tour," with captivated fans eager to see Taylor display her vulnerability and empowerment in the live version.

6. "I Did Something Bad"

As its title might suggest, "I Did Something Bad" features a sinister vibe, showcasing dark electronic production with pulsating beats and vocal distortion. Lyrically, this track explores the time-tested theme of revenge, with Taylor portraying a villainous character.

With a nod to society's tendency to judge without knowing the full story, Taylor sings, "They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one," a powerful reference to media scrutiny. The overarching themes of empowerment and taking control of your own narrative were well-received by fans.

Taylor's live performances during her "Reputation Stadium Tour" helped to cement its spot as a fan favorite. Ultimately, it deepens the album's exploration of image and self-assertion.

7. "New Year's Day"

"New Year's Day" is the album's closing track and sole ballad, offering a striking contrast to the rest of the album's bold production. Its stripped-down piano melody diverges from the high-energy tracks that precede it.

The lyrics tap into themes of enduring love and commitment, highlighted by the poignant line, "I want your midnights ... But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." This line perfectly captures the feeling of moving from the excitement of a celebration to the more mundane aspects of her everyday life, probably with Joe Alwyn.

The song is emotionally calm and reflective, suggesting that after Reputation, Taylor would possibly transition to a more mellow music style. This track is one of her more critically acclaimed pieces, being praised for its heartfelt simplicity and emotional depth. The closing track's significance lies in its ability to showcase Taylor's journey and set a promising tone for the future.

A Powerful Addition to Swift's Collection