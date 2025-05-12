ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MGK Flips *NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Into a Freestyle

Machine Gun Kelly is giving a pop classic a fresh twist. In a surprising but effective move, he’s reimagined *NSYNC’s early-2000s hit “Bye Bye Bye” as a freestyle rap—showing once…

Kayla Morgan
Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is giving a pop classic a fresh twist. In a surprising but effective move, he’s reimagined *NSYNC’s early-2000s hit “Bye Bye Bye” as a freestyle rap—showing once again that he’s not afraid to mix things up.

MGK teamed up with producer and writer No Love and slowed down the famous chorus, layering in sharp drums and dark bass to build a more intense sound. Over the beat, he delivered verses that hint at the creative direction of his upcoming album.

“Don’t ask me no questions like what genre this album is/I’m Gordon Ramsey cheffin’ in this kitchen – no suggestions,” he raps. “What’s my mood? Look at mood boards, I’m a lot of artists’ reference/Got a lot of sons out here, I should have used a contraceptive.”

Lately, the artist has been sharing freestyles and cover songs almost weekly—building anticipation for his next LP, which is rumored to arrive this summer. It will follow 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which leaned heavily into the pop/punk sound he explored during the pandemic.

While that shift earned him major success, MGK has slowly been returning to his rap background over the past few years. In 2023, he released the single “Pressure,” marking another step in that direction.

In a May 2024 interview with Marvin magazine, he explained why rap still holds a special place for him:

“There is one part of my stomach that just cannot be filled by any other genre other than doing a great rap album.”

Still, the next project won’t simply be a return to his old sound. MGK told fans on his Discord that he scrapped all the music he’d made recently, in order to start over with a clearer creative vision.

“What happened with me was that I had a realization of the sound of this new album,” he said. “In the vein of world building, I can’t afford to just make songs without a firm planet home to belong to. [My 2019 rap album] Hotel Diablo is clearly like its own planet. [My 2020 pop/punk album] Tickets [To My Downfall] is its own planet.”

He continued: “[My 2022 pop/punk album] Mainstream [Sellout] is the other continent on the Tickets planet. This one I would like to be a new planet, right? I don’t want it to be another continent on the Hotel Diablo planet or another continent on Tickets planet. So this one has to be its own planet.”

As of now, there’s no official single, but MGK did announce on X (May 8) that he’s shooting the cover art—so the first release may be coming soon.

Until then, fans can check out his recent remixes on Instagram, including a blend of Juice WRLD’s “Empty Out Your Pockets” and Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” featuring a verse from MGK’s own song “LATELY.”

Machine Gun Kelly
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
This Day in Top 40 History: May 12
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: May 12Jennifer Eggleston
This Day in Top 40 History: May 11
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: May 11Kristina Hall
This Day in Top 40 History: May 10
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: May 10Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect