Pacquiao Makes Comeback at 46 to Challenge Barrios for WBC Welterweight Title

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 07: Manny Pacquiao poses for a photo prior to the ‘Knockout Chaos’ weigh-in at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that Mario Barrios will defend his WBC Welterweight Title against Manny Pacquiao this summer, setting the stage for one of boxing's most talked-about comebacks. “WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirms that Mario Barrios will defend his WBC Welterweight Title against Manny Pacquiao in July,” On the Record Boxing posted to X (formerly Twitter) during the recent Canelo Alvarez–William Scull match. Pacquiao, now 46, is coming off an almost four-year retirement and is set to return to the ring on July 19 in Las Vegas.

The event will headline a Premier Boxing Champions card available on Prime Video pay-per-view. While the T-Mobile Arena is currently reserved for the fight, potential scheduling conflicts with Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour may prompt a venue change to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao's last fight as a professional was back in August of 2021 when he lost by unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas. After this, Pacquiao retired from boxing so he could focus on his political career in the Philippines. In anticipation of his eventual return, Pacquiao fought in an exhibition match in July of 2024 and was twice given formal clearance by Nevada officials to compete at a professional level. He is also set to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame next month and remains a contender in a closely watched Senate race in the Philippines. A formal announcement regarding his return is expected after the Philippine elections on May 12.

Barrios, 29, has a professional record of 29 wins, two losses, one draw, and 18 knockouts. He is coming off a split draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024 and is currently favored to win against Pacquiao.

The July 19 fight card will also feature a high-stakes rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. Fundora edged out Tszyu via split decision in March 2024, handing the Australian his first professional loss.