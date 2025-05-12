Paradise Spa Demolition Kicks Off in Las Vegas, 60 Residents Need to Move Out by July

Demolition has begun at the now-defunct Paradise Spa condo complex in Las Vegas. Once an emblematic condominium, this historic Las Vegas property is now considered twice-damaged beyond repair. On Monday, the demolition of the first of eight fire-damaged buildings started, demolishing one building per week in succession. The remaining buildings are slated for removal after ownership transfers to homebuilder Taylor Morrison in early September. The company is under contract to purchase the property, though specific redevelopment plans have yet to be announced.

Dennis Snapp, president of the Paradise Spa Homeowners Association, described the moment as "a bittersweet beginning to the end of the Paradise Spa." Longtime tenant Adrianne Osborne, who lived there for six years, appreciated the lower-cost housing the building provided in difficult times. Right now, about 60 units are still occupied, and the tenants were told they needed to be out by the end of July, and are concerned about the availability of affordable housing in the area.

Tom Reese, a former security and maintenance worker at Paradise Spa during its heyday in the late 1960s and early 1970s, reminisced about the property's former glory. "At that time there wasn't a person in Las Vegas that didn't know The Paradise Spa," Reese said. He recalled a luxurious lake and meticulously maintained lawns, adding, "It was beautiful. I mean, all the lawns were cut perfectly, thank you very much."

The complex, located off South Las Vegas Boulevard near Silverado Ranch, has faced numerous challenges, including multiple fires and a decline following the 2008 market crash. During this period of transition, Clark County and Taylor Morrison engaged with other actors to enact a successful transition, advocating for safe demolition and offering shelter to residents displaced by the demolition.