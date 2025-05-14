Maroon 5’s GRAMMY History: A Complete Timeline of Wins and Nominations

With three GRAMMY Awards and more than a dozen nominations to their name, Maroon 5 has grown from a high school hobby band into a global musical sensation. Featuring a sound that blends pop, rock, R&B, and funk, made distinctive by frontman Adam Levine's signature falsetto, Maroon 5's extraordinary success story attracts fans across many generations.

The story of the band's evolution is nicely captured in the history of their GRAMMY recognitions, starting with being named Best New Artist in 2005 and wins for "This Love" and "Makes Me Wonder," as well as nominations for songs such as "Moves Like Jagger" and albums such as It Won't Be Soon Before Long.

Early GRAMMY Success: Best New Artist Win

Maroon 5, made up of high school friends Adam Levine on vocals and guitar, Jesse Carmichael on guitar and keyboards, Mickey Madden on bass, and Ryan Dusick on drums, began playing together as Kara's Flowers in 2001. Four years and a name change later, Maroon 5 was making its mark.

On Feb. 13, 2005, voters at the 47th GRAMMY Awards named Maroon 5 the year's best new artist, a recognition that can set musicians up for bigger things. The catalyst for the award was the hit album Songs About Jane, first released in 2002. This album included the songs "Harder to Breathe," "She Will Be Loved," and the iconic "This Love," which Maroon 5 performed during the ceremony.

It was the break the band needed in a remarkably competitive year. Maroon 5 was nominated along with Los Lonely Boys, Joss Stone, Kanye West, and Gretchen Wilson, and band members credit the GRAMMY win for putting them on the path to success.

GRAMMY Nominations for Songs About Jane

The journey to peak pop culture for Maroon 5 began with a broken heart. Levine has told interviewers that the heart of Songs About Jane refers to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jane Herman. "She was my muse for years," Levine said in a Rolling Stone interview, "and then it kind of faded away."

The album features 12 singles, including "This Love," which earned the GRAMMY for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, as well as other hit songs such as "Harder to Breathe," nominated for the GRAMMY for Best Rock Song, "She Will Be Loved," also nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, and "Sunday Morning." Critics praised the work, with Rolling Stone highlighting its "vaguely funky white-soul stylings, tunefulness, and vocals."

First released on June 25, 2002, Songs About Jane gradually picked up momentum, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts in 2004. By 2007, the album had sold 10 million copies worldwide.

GRAMMY Success with It Won't Be Soon Before Long

Maroon 5 kept innovating. On May 16, 2007, the band released It Won't Be Soon Before Long, their second studio album. The fans were ready: The album took the top spot on the Billboard 200 in the first week with 430,000 sales. The lead single, "Makes Me Wonder," took home the 2008 award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. One reviewer said that the album's production was "so immaculate that it glistens."

GRAMMY Nominations for Later Albums

GRAMMY recognition continued for Maroon 5. The band has won three awards and received 13 nominations, and they're not done yet. Read on for a look at the honors for albums after Songs for Jane and It Won't Be Soon Before Long.

Hands All Over

Album No. 3 for Maroon 5, Hands All Over, was released on Sept. 15, 2010 and included songs such as "Misery," "Give a Little More," and "Never Gonna Leave This Bed." Featuring a killer blend of rock, pop, funk, and R&B, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album got a real boost when Maroon 5 reissued it with the summer anthem, "Moves Like Jagger," featuring a collaboration with Christina Aguilera. That song earned Maroon 5 a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Rolling Stone magazine pronounced Hands All Over Maroon 5's "brightest sound and poppiest yet." Levine told interviewers that the album did not have a principal influence, unlike its first two efforts.

Overexposed

Maroon 5 kept a perfect record for producing GRAMMY Award-recognized music with their fourth studio album, Overexposed, which was released on June 20, 2012. Despite mixed critical reviews, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with more than 222,000 copies sold. It also entered the market at No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart. In its first year, Overexposed sold 2.2 million copies, leading to a three-year global tour. The song "Payphone" featured Wiz Khalifa and was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

V

Next up in Maroon 5's run of success was the album V, released on Aug. 29, 2014. The work produced three hit singles, "Maps," "Animals," and "Sugar," and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Two additional singles were also released from the album.

Maroon 5 again featured a creative collaboration on this album, working with Gwen Stefani on the song "My Heart Is Open." It was "Sugar" that grabbed the GRAMMY nod, though, scoring a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and reaching the charts in at least two dozen countries.

Red Pill Blues

Collaboration also fueled the success of 2017's Red Pill Blues. The album's song, "Girls Like You," performed with Cardi B, landed the group a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2019. Red Pill Blues climbed as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured singles such as "Cold," "What Lovers Do," and "Wait."

"What Lovers Do" reached the top 10 in 25 countries, including Canada and the United States. To support the album, Maroon 5 went on a two-year global tour of the same name. Entertainment Weekly described Red Pill Blues as Maroon 5's "best and most cohesive set of the decade."

Maroon 5's Enduring GRAMMY Success