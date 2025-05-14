This Day in Top 40 History: May 14

May 14 has seen diverse events in Top 40 music history. Artists have achieved significant breakthrough hits, newsworthy cultural moments, unforgettable performances, and industry-impacting events.

Breakthroughs and Milestones

May 14 has been a monumental day for music, and many artists have achieved career-changing milestones that have impacted people all over the globe:

2006: Rihanna's "SOS" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was her first Hot 100 No. 1 song, defining her new status and a place in pop and R&B royalty.

2011: Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" went to No. 1 for the first time in the United States, the first of several songs from her album 21, marking its rise as one of the most popular albums of the decade and igniting interest not only in her music but her brand, too.

2013: Taylor Swift was honored with the Fragrance Celebrity of the Year award at The Fragrance Foundation Awards, marking her shift from being just a musician to a global brand.

2015: Taylor Swift continued to raise questions about the payments musicians receive, contrasting the royalties aspect of music with streaming royalties in an ongoing conversation about payment for artists in the music industry.

2017: BTS was a guest on the Korean variety comedy show Knowing Bros (Men on a Mission), and their answers to the interview questions regarding fame and mental health generated global interest and humanized the boy band.

2021: Olivia Rodrigo's single "Good 4 U," debuted at No. 1, following her sudden catapult to stardom from the success of "Drivers License."

Cultural Milestones

From digital debuts to high-profile TV appearances, May 14 has brought unforgettable moments to music fans:

2017: Harry Styles debuted as a solo artist on Saturday Night Live, performing "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York," beginning a new chapter after One Direction. Styles received rave reviews in entertainment media.

2018: Childish Gambino's "This Is America" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to its viral music video filled with political undertones and provocative imagery, establishing a bold and daring moment in our collective cultural memory.

2023: Lizzo played the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, including a lively mix of music, commentary, and viral dance moves, building her identity as an empowerment voice.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 14 has also been a day of industry reflection, regulation, and reinvention:

2018: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved the Music Modernization Act, a groundbreaking music licensing reform bill. Music licensing reform has been long overdue, as too many laws have unfairly prevented music creators from being adequately compensated.

2020: Live Nation and AEG announced a stop to all arena tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which significantly impacted the music industry.