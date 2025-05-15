Eight New Restaurants Coming to Las Vegas as Major Spots Announce Changes

Las Vegas continues to make strides in its exciting dining scene, with several well-known restaurant projects and their upcoming openings. The biggest news is that Grand Tiki Las Vegas has been approved to open a Polynesian-style restaurant at 110 E. Harmon Ave. The remodel/covert budget for the project is $1.9 million, and with completion anticipated for late September 2025, it is sure to be a bold addition to the city's dining options.

In the heart of the Strip, The Fashion Show mall will add to its food offerings with Zoi's Mediterranean Cuisine opening at the food court. Zoi's will add to the mall's existing food offering diversity. Crazy D's Hot Chicken, known for its spicy fried chicken, will continue to grow as it opens its new location at 5840 S. Rainbow Blvd., marking another milestone in its history of locations, which includes success in Reno, as well as headlines in other states.

Salt & Straw, an ice cream shop with a cult-like following known for its inventive flavors, will open between Gordon Ramsay Burger and the former Margarita-ville retail space; more ways to enhance the casual dining experience of the resort. Finally, a recent trademark application indicates a new cafe concept is being developed called Some Like It Hot will be at the Four Queens, likely to interest visitors in the downtown area.

Cathédrale at Aria will close its doors on May 31 after two years of operation. The closure's cause has not been disclosed, but its original East Village location in New York will remain open. Plans for the soon-to-be-vacant space at Aria have not been announced.

The Wynn is also undergoing a notable transition. As SW Steakhouse undergoes a remodel featuring a shift from light to dark decor, enhancing views of the Lake of Dreams, the resort will operate a temporary dining concept, the Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, at Tableau. Steak remains a cornerstone of Wynn's culinary strategy.