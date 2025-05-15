ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pitbull Announces Six-Night Concert Run at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2025

Pitbull is set to bring his high-energy performance style to the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas as part of his new concert series, Pitbull: Vegas After Dark. The six-date residency kicked…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Pitbull performs onstage during the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 20: Pitbull performs onstage during the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

Pitbull is set to bring his high-energy performance style to the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas as part of his new concert series, Pitbull: Vegas After Dark. The six-date residency kicked off this past weekend with back-to-back shows on May 9 and 10 and will continue with additional performances on Sept. 12 and 13, as well as Nov. 21 and 22,  ranging from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. start times.

Loading TikTok...



Though known worldwide as "Mr. Worldwide," Pitbull gained worldwide fame primarily during the 2000s with songs like "Give Me Everything." With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, it's worth noting the evolution from Latin influence to dance beats to grand shows. He has worked with numerous music stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, and many others worldwide.

Pitbull has won countless Grammy and Latin Grammy awards in his phenomenal career, earning him a place as a global music icon. The Vegas After Dark concert series is sure to be a big hit with his biggest hits and nonstop party music that encompasses the ultimate Pitbull vibe.
Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Fontainebleau Resort features a high-energy, upscale location to accommodate the residency. This newly constructed and refurbished venue is designed to optimize the entertainment experience and is highly suitable for high-energy performances by Pitbull.

The concert series in Las Vegas will feature tickets starting at $112, and if you purchase early enough, you can take advantage of promotional discounts. Given Pitbull's impressive history of sellouts in arenas, fans should buy their tickets early to secure their spot for the most anticipated Las Vegas residency of 2025.

With a spectacular show and an energetic set-list full of fan favorite songs, it promises to be one of the highlights of this year's live entertainment lineup with Pitbull: Vegas After Dark.

Fontainebleau Las VegasLatin musicPitbullPop MusicResidencies
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kelly Clarkson Returns to the Stage, Reevaluates Priorities
MusicKelly Clarkson Returns to the Stage, Reevaluates PrioritiesJennifer Eggleston
Decoding the Catchiness: Musical Analysis of Top Bruno Mars Songs
MusicDecoding the Catchiness: Musical Analysis of Top Bruno Mars SongsJennifer Eggleston
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album: Ranking and Analyzing All 18 Songs
MusicTaylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album: Ranking and Analyzing All 18 Songs
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect