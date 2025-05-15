Pitbull Announces Six-Night Concert Run at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2025

Pitbull is set to bring his high-energy performance style to the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas as part of his new concert series, Pitbull: Vegas After Dark. The six-date residency kicked off this past weekend with back-to-back shows on May 9 and 10 and will continue with additional performances on Sept. 12 and 13, as well as Nov. 21 and 22, ranging from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. start times.





Though known worldwide as "Mr. Worldwide," Pitbull gained worldwide fame primarily during the 2000s with songs like "Give Me Everything." With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, it's worth noting the evolution from Latin influence to dance beats to grand shows. He has worked with numerous music stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, and many others worldwide.



Pitbull has won countless Grammy and Latin Grammy awards in his phenomenal career, earning him a place as a global music icon. The Vegas After Dark concert series is sure to be a big hit with his biggest hits and nonstop party music that encompasses the ultimate Pitbull vibe.

Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the Fontainebleau Resort features a high-energy, upscale location to accommodate the residency. This newly constructed and refurbished venue is designed to optimize the entertainment experience and is highly suitable for high-energy performances by Pitbull.

The concert series in Las Vegas will feature tickets starting at $112, and if you purchase early enough, you can take advantage of promotional discounts. Given Pitbull's impressive history of sellouts in arenas, fans should buy their tickets early to secure their spot for the most anticipated Las Vegas residency of 2025.